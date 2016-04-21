Zakk Wylde Officially Introduces Wylde Audio Guitars and Amps

(Image credit: (provided))

After a well-received debut at the 2016 Winter NAMM Show in January, Zakk Wylde’s Wylde Audio is officially open for business at wyldeaudio.com.

"I'm very excited for the launch of Wylde Audio in 2016," Wylde says. "For me, it's the next logical step. You start as a player, manager, VP of team operations, then team owner. I've surrounded myself with super talented people to make this vision become a reality and having Schecter on board as our distributor is going to allow me to bring Wylde Audio's boutique quality of craftsmanship to the next level."

As previously reported, Wylde Audio had struck a worldwide distribution deal with Schecter Guitar Research: Schecter Guitar Research and Wylde Audio recently announced a worldwide distribution deal. Schecter will distribute Wylde Guitars via its distributor network covering more than 70 countries, which also includes handling fulfillment of the guitars in the U.S.

"We are extremely proud to be working with Zakk and Wylde Audio on this endeavor," says Schecter Guitar Research executive vice-president Marc LaCorte. "Zakk has been incredible in recognizing what he wanted in his own brand and bringing the best possible product to the market."

Be sure not to miss Wylde on tour across North America as part Generation Axe. The trek finds Steve Vai, Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi touring together.