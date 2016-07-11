Zakk Wylde Tweets New Barbarian Guitar from Wylde Audio

(Image credit: Wylde Audio)

Zakk Wylde appears to be adding a fourth guitar to the growing stable of instruments offered by his Wylde Audio company.

On July 6, he tweeted the new Barbarian guitar via Wylde Audio’s Twitter account. The guitar features a modified SG-shape and continues the slightly unusual designs found on his other three guitar offerings: the Viking V, the Les Paul–inspired Odin, and the the Flying V–SG hybrid Warhammer.

This photo shows three Barbarian prototypes in red, natural and sunburst finishes.

On July 7, Wylde tweeted a photo of the natural-finish model, along with some specs that include a mahogany body, maple tiger top, maple neck, ebony fretboard, TonePros hardware, EMG’s Zakk Wylde 81/85 pickup set and 6000 fretwire.



No word yet on the status or availability of the Barbarian, but we’ll keep you posted.Wylde Audio debuted at NAMM 2016. The company’s products are distributed worldwide through Schecter Guitar Research’s distributor network covering 70 countries, including the U.S.