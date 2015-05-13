This list of Guitar World's 10 essential classic rock guitar albums is part of a much larger feature—Guitar World's 100 Essential Guitar Albums—which you'll be seeing in the weeks ahead.

For the time being, we'll start you off with these 10 masterpieces from guys named Harrison, Townshend, Hendrix and Gilmour.

And, to help you get into the spirit of the music on this list, we thought you could use some inspiration:

INSPIRATIONAL VERSE: "Pick up my guitar and play, just like yesterday." — "Won't Get Fooled Again," The Who

INSPIRATIONAL LICK: "Ain't Talkin' About Love" (intro), Van Halen

THE LOOK:Then: Fluffy, long Goldilocks tresses. Now: Gray hair, big wallet. Timeless: Tight-fitting flares revealing dubious "trouser snake," flouncy shirt, fringe, cocaine-spoon neck pandant ...

TOOLS OF THE TRADE:

• Guitar: Vintage Les Pauls, Strats, etc.

• Amps: Marshall Plexis

• Effects: Echoplex, Cry Baby wah, analog phaser, flanger, fuzz and delay