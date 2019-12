This video is bonus content related to the July 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the July 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In Part 2 of his column on jazz and blues, Keith Wyatt shows you the finer points of adding flavor to chords by either extending or altering them.

Figures 1a-1b

Figures 2-3

Figure 4

Click here for other video content from this issue.