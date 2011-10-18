December 2011 Guitar World, Featuring Jimi Hendrix's 100 Greatest Performances, Available Now

The December 2011 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

In the new issue, GW presents its completely geeky, 100-percent comprehensive guide to Jimi Hendrix’s greatest live and studio performances — featuring major input from Hendrix bassist Billy Cox, producer Eddie Kramer, historian John McDermott and Hendrix authority Andy Aledort. And then there's even more input from Eric Johnson, Jerry Cantrell, Ace Frehley, Joe Satriani, Yngwie Malmsteen and Joe Bonamassa.

These landmark performances include “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Machine Gun,” “Purple Haze,” “Red House,” “All Along the Watchtower” and many more!

Other features in this issue include:

•Dave Navarro: The guitarist discusses Jane’s Addiction’s first studio effort in eight years, The Great Escape Artist.

•Leslie West: He lost a leg to diabetes, but he’s not going to take it lying down. The guitar legend is charging forward with a new album, Unusual Suspects, and the 3 Guitar Heroes tour with Michael Schenker and Uli Jon Roth.

•Tune-Ups: Fender Custom Shop 9/11 commemorative Stratocasters, All Shall Perish’s Francesco Artusato, Falling in Reverse, Dear Guitar Hero with Chris Garza and Mark Heylmun of Suicide Silence, and much more!

