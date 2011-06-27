Mark Tremonti: “Ghost of Days Gone By” Video Lesson

This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this series of videos, Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti talks about his gear, then shows you how to play "Ghosts of Days Gone By" from the new Alter Bridge album, AB III, which was released in October of 2010.

Intro and Gear

Lesson Contents

Intro and Gear

"Ghost of Days Gone By" Part 1

"Ghost of Days Gone By" Part 2

"Ghost of Days Gone By" Part 1

