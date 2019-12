This video is bonus content related to the September 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the September 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this video, Ed Friedland reviews the Ampeg Portaflex PF-350 amp and PF-115HE cabinet. The PF-350, among other great features, has both an audio input and a headphone output, which make it a great hub for silent practice.