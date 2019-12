This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this video, Guitar World's Paul Riario checks out the Laguna LE50 electric guitar, a short-scale guitar that's perfect for young players, guitarists with smaller hands and frequent flyers looking for a travel-friendly instrument.