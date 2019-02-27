60-Second Songwriting: Songwriting Building Blocks — Song Structure

60-Second Songwriting aims to offer quick, concise, song-craft tips, basics and blasts for the time-crunched and attention-challenged 21st-century musician.

In terms of the architecture of a pop song, in its simplest form, a tune can be broken down into a few key elements or building blocks — chord progressions, top-line melodies, lyrics, tempo-rhythm and song structure. As songwriters, we casually discuss these foundational elements all the time — “Why don’t we switch up that top-line on the last chorus? How about adding a bridge to the song structure?” But how often (if ever) do we really stop to think, beginner or advanced writer alike, about the nut-and-bolt concepts behind these everyday fundamentals of our trade?

In this edition of 60-Second Songwriting, we wrap up our songwriting building blocks series by focusing on song structure. We’ll take a look at its basic function through the specific lens of the songwriter and explore song structure’s purpose in service of the song.

Song Structure

Song structure is the arrangement of your song’s main parts within the timeline of your tune.

As you’ll come to find, songwriting is very modular; Generally speaking (but not always) your song will be written in parts or sections and your song’s structure is really a product of how those sections are glued together and ordered to create a cohesive whole.

As always, there are no rules in songwriting, but that said, there are some very common or reoccurring, primary song structure elements that we can identify - the Intro, The Verse, The Pre-Chorus, The Chorus, The Bridge, The Solo and The Outro (or Coda).

Breaking down and studying the structures of your favorite songs is a great way to learn the subtle art of song structuring.

