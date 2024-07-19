“A relentless speed and accuracy rarely heard before on the electric guitar”: Al Di Meola’s peerless alternate-picking style changed the landscape of guitar playing – just ask John Petrucci and Nuno Bettencourt

By
( )
published

The fusion master influenced a generation of players, and this lesson will show you why – and make you a cleaner, more accurate player in the process

Al Di Meola plays his black Gibson Les Paul with uncovered pickups with with bobbins
(Image credit: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images)

Born in New Jersey in 1954, Al Di Meola is a bona fide guitar legend. At the age of just 19, he was chosen by the great Chick Corea to fill the guitar chair in Return To Forever, with whom he recorded three albums. 

Alongside this, Al was producing his own albums, which combined jazz, latin and rock into brilliant compositions showcasing his fiery, articulate and powerful alternate-picking style. Al was also part of the famous Friday Night In San Francisco acoustic trio alongside John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucia. The live album of that legendary night in 1980 sold more than a million copies.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Charlie Griffiths
Charlie Griffiths

Charlie Griffiths plays guitar in acclaimed prog-metal outfit Haken, and has a wealth of experience handling corporate and session gigs for genres as diverse as rock, heavy metal and pop. He has been a regular contributor to Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, and Guitar World for over a decade, and released his debut solo album Tiktaalika in 2022.