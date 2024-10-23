Feel like your solos don’t quite sing? The key is using the right articulations to make your guitar “speak” to audiences

Tuition
By
( )
published

Andy Wood walks us through some strategies for making your guitar truly sing

Andy Wood
(Image credit: Courtesy of Andy Wood)

I started out primarily as a bluegrass mandolin player, an endeavor for which Olympian levels of flatpicking are often required to perform the melodies and solos you will hear from great mandolin players like Sam Bush, Bill Monroe and David Grisman.

When I switched to guitar, I worked hard to keep my alternate/flatpicking technique up to speed, and I also started using hybrid-picking techniques associated with country guitar while also incorporating various “rock” articulations, such as hammer-ons and pull-offs, and also using double-stops (two-note chords) and finger vibratos.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andy Wood