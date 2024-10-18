His playing blew the minds of Yngwie Malmsteen, Steve Vai and Eddie Van Halen, while his improvisation was up there with John Coltrane and Charlie Parker – here’s how Allan Holdsworth reinvented the way we approach the electric guitar

This in-depth masterclass in the fusion icon’s virtuoso style is for moderate to advanced players ready to level up their legato chops, outside playing and minor chord vocabulary

Allan Holdsworth frets a chord on his headless electric guitar, onstage in Spain, 2006.
In the evolution of fusion guitar, Allan Holdsworth’s contribution can only be compared to that of Jimi Hendrix’s role in the foundation of rock guitar, and Django Reinhardt’s in the development of the instrument in the jazz world.

Holdsworth essentially reinvented the instrument through numerous aspects of his approach: through his fretboard concept which involved seeing every available note across the guitar neck at a glance, free of positions and fingering but also, crucially, in his harmonic concepts.

