“An unapologetic approach to thrash rhythmic precision”: Weaponize your picking hand with this lesson in the bruising thrash-stomp riffing style of Anthrax rhythm kingpin Scott Ian

Tuition
By
( )
published

If you've got the time, this lesson'll whip your metal rhythm chops into shape. You might even call it a mosh pit-starter

Scott Ian of Anthrax riffs on his custom Floyd-equipped Jackson King V while frontman Joey Belladonna sings in the background
(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Since the release of their 1984 debut album, Fistful Of Metal, thrash metal has provided the backbone to Anthrax’s unstoppable sound.

In addition to fast down-picked sequences, alternate-picked riffs, and serious palm muting, the band have no issues delivering a mid-tempo, heavy stomp, or indeed blending grungy, alt-rock textures with sinister, menacing undertones.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jamie Hunt
Jamie Hunt

Jamie is a regular contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar magazines. He is also a Principal Lecturer in guitar and live performance at BIMM Bristol. Alongside this, he shares seven string guitar duties with Steve Smyth (ex-Testament, ex-Nevermore, Forbidden), in the modern thrash metal band One Machine. Additionally, Jamie is the UK brand ambassador for ESP guitars, where he creates product demos and delivers clinics across the UK and throughout the Scandinavian countries. More recently, he co-created the ESP School of Metal Guitar, where a team of versatile metal guitarists break down all things heavy.