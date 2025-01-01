“He redirected the future of blues guitar from his very first release, and his influence continues to inspire new generations of aspiring players”: Joe Bonamassa pays tribute to the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan

One blues legend pays his dues to another, the great SRV – a player who Bonamassa says has inspired us all to play the blues

Joe Bonamassa wails on a Fender Strat (LEFT) while the late blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan takes a solo on his number one Strat
(Image credit: Harry Herd/Redferns; Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

It has come to my attention that, of all of the columns I’ve created for GW, I have yet to talk about the great Stevie Ray Vaughan. Oh my god!

As a child of the ’70s, in 1983, when I was all of six years old, there were two guitar players that changed the game for me: on the rock side, it was Eddie Van Halen.

Joe Bonamassa is one of the world’s most popular and successful blues-rock guitarists – not to mention a top producer and de facto ambassador of the blues (and of the guitar in general).