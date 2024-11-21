A master of making major key licks sound moody, Mark Knopfler is one of guitar’s true alchemists – take your melodic phrasing to new heights with this lesson in the Dire Straits icon’s soloing style

Few players can pick out the notes like Knopfler, and this lesson goes deep into his fingerstyle approach, and how he foregrounds melody to tell a story with his leads

Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits wears his tennis sweat band and plays a fingerstyle solo on his Schecter S-style during a 1992 show in the Netherlands
(Image credit: Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

As lead guitarist and singer with Dire Straits, Mark Knopfler has been one of the world’s most high-profile artists since Sultans Of Swing captivated listeners back in 1977.

A few years later in 1985, the group’s Brothers In Arms album became a colossal hit, coinciding with its release on the new music format, CD. The iconic song Money For Nothing, with its reference to MTV, and a video featuring computer generated animation, caught the wave of enthusiasm for music television featuring artist videos.

Andy Jones
Andy Jones

Andy has been writing about music production and technology for 30 years having started out on Music Technology magazine back in 1992. He has edited the magazines Future Music, Keyboard Review, MusicTech and Computer Music, which he helped launch back in 1998.