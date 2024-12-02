When the band formed, they could barely play their instruments – then their guitarist bought a delay pedal and changed the sound of electric guitar forever

The Edge bought a delay just to fill out the sound out in U2 – it ended up all but defining them. But there's a trick to how to use it in tandem with your playing and make it sound huge

The Edge of U2 plays his 1976 Gibson Explorer onstage in Milan, 2018. He wears a beanie and is illuminated by a white stagelight. The Explorer has a natural finish and a white pickguard.
(Image credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

The sound of early U2 is one of the most instantly recognisable of the past 40 years in music. It was the delay pedal of guitarist The Edge in particular, along with his clever approach to composing guitar parts, that launched the band’s career and a million copycats over the decades.

The band formed in 1976 when drummer Larry Mullen Jr posted an advert on the notice board at Temple Mount Comprehensive School in Dublin, and was subsequently joined by bass player Adam Clayton, guitarist David Evans (aka The Edge) and vocalist Paul Hewson, who is obviously known by the singular title Bono.

