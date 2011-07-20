Bass Tabs: The Beatles "Baby's in Black"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "Baby's in Black”
Album: Beatles For Sale
3/4 time
Intro:
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
A|--------------------7--|-----------------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
G|------- ------- -------|
D|----------------6------|
A|7-------9--------------|
E|-----------------------|
Refrain:
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
Oh, dear, what can I
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
A|-----------------------|5----------------------|-----------------------|
E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
do? Ba - by's in black, and
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|----------------6------|7----------------------|
A|7----------------------|7-------9--------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
I'm fee - ling blue, Tell me, oh,
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|
A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
what can I do?
Verse:
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
A|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
She thinks of him,
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|
A|7---------------7------|-----------------------|4----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
and so she dres - ses in
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7---------------7------|-----------------------|
A|5----------------------|-----------------------|5----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
black, And, oh, he'll
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|
A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
ne - ver come back, she's dressed in
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|----------------6------|
A|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|
black
Refrain:
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
Oh, dear, what can I
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
A|-----------------------|5----------------------|-----------------------|
E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
do? Ba - by's in black, and
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|----------------6------|7----------------------|
A|7----------------------|7-------9--------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
I'm fee - ling blue, Tell me, oh,
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|
A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
what can I do?
Verse:
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
A|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
I think of her,
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|
A|7----------------------|-----------------------|4----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
but she thinks on - ly of
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7---------------7------|-----------------------|
A|5----------------------|-----------------------|5----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
him, And, oh, it's
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|
A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
on - ly a whim, she thinks of
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|--------7-------6------|
A|-----------------------|7----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|
him
Bridge:
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|4----------------------|4----------------------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
Oh, how long will it
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|5----------------------|5----------------------|
E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
take, Till she
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|
A|7----------------------|7----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|
sees her mis - take she has
Refrain:
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
made, dear, what can I
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
A|-----------------------|5----------------------|-----------------------|
E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
do? Ba - by's in black, and
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
A|7----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
I'm fee - ling blue, Tell me, oh,
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|
A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
what can I do?
Refrain (solo):
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|----------------7------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|7----------------------|7----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
A|--------7-------6------|5----------------------|----------------5------|
E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|----------------6------|7----------------------|
A|7----------------------|7-------9--------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|----------------4------|7----------------------|7---------------6------|
A|5----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
Bridge:
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|4----------------------|4----------------------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
Oh, how long will it
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|5----------------------|5----------------------|
E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
take, Till she
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|
A|7----------------------|7----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|
sees her mis - take she has
Refrain:
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|----------------7------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|7----------------------|7----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
made, dear, what can I
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
A|----------------7------|5----------------------|-----------------------|
E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
do? Ba - by's in black, and
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|----------------6------|7----------------------|
A|7----------------------|7-------9--------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
I'm fee - ling blue, Tell me, oh,
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|
A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
what can I do?
Verse:
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
A|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
She thinks of him,
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
and so she dres - ses in
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
A|5----------------------|-----------------------|5----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
black, And, oh, he'll
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
ne - ver come back, she's dressed in
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|----------------6------|
A|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|
black
Refrain:
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
Oh, dear, what can I
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|
A|7---------------7------|5----------------------|-----------------------|
E|--------7--------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
do? Ba - by's in black, and
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|----------------6------|7----------------------|
A|7----------------------|7-------9--------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
I'm fee - ling blue, Tell me, oh,
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|
A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
what can I do?
G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|
D|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
A|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|