Bass Tabs: The Beatles "Baby's in Black"

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "Baby's in Black”

Album: Beatles For Sale

3/4 time

Intro:

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

A|--------------------7--|-----------------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

G|------- ------- -------|

D|----------------6------|

A|7-------9--------------|

E|-----------------------|

Refrain:

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

Oh, dear, what can I

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

A|-----------------------|5----------------------|-----------------------|

E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

do? Ba - by's in black, and

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|----------------6------|7----------------------|

A|7----------------------|7-------9--------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

I'm fee - ling blue, Tell me, oh,

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|

A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

what can I do?

Verse:

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

A|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

She thinks of him,

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|

A|7---------------7------|-----------------------|4----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

and so she dres - ses in

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7---------------7------|-----------------------|

A|5----------------------|-----------------------|5----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

black, And, oh, he'll

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|

A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

ne - ver come back, she's dressed in

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|----------------6------|

A|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|

black

Refrain:

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

Oh, dear, what can I

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

A|-----------------------|5----------------------|-----------------------|

E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

do? Ba - by's in black, and

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|----------------6------|7----------------------|

A|7----------------------|7-------9--------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

I'm fee - ling blue, Tell me, oh,

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|

A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

what can I do?

Verse:

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

A|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

I think of her,

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|

A|7----------------------|-----------------------|4----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

but she thinks on - ly of

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7---------------7------|-----------------------|

A|5----------------------|-----------------------|5----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

him, And, oh, it's

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|

A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

on - ly a whim, she thinks of

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|--------7-------6------|

A|-----------------------|7----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|

him

Bridge:

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|4----------------------|4----------------------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

Oh, how long will it

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|5----------------------|5----------------------|

E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

take, Till she

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|

A|7----------------------|7----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|

sees her mis - take she has

Refrain:

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

made, dear, what can I

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

A|-----------------------|5----------------------|-----------------------|

E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

do? Ba - by's in black, and

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

A|7----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

I'm fee - ling blue, Tell me, oh,

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|

A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

what can I do?

Refrain (solo):

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|----------------7------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|7----------------------|7----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

A|--------7-------6------|5----------------------|----------------5------|

E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|----------------6------|7----------------------|

A|7----------------------|7-------9--------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|----------------4------|7----------------------|7---------------6------|

A|5----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

Bridge:

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|4----------------------|4----------------------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

Oh, how long will it

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|5----------------------|5----------------------|

E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

take, Till she

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|

A|7----------------------|7----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|

sees her mis - take she has

Refrain:

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|----------------7------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|7----------------------|7----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

made, dear, what can I

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

A|----------------7------|5----------------------|-----------------------|

E|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

do? Ba - by's in black, and

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|----------------6------|7----------------------|

A|7----------------------|7-------9--------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

I'm fee - ling blue, Tell me, oh,

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|

A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

what can I do?

Verse:

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

A|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

She thinks of him,

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

and so she dres - ses in

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

A|5----------------------|-----------------------|5----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

black, And, oh, he'll

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

ne - ver come back, she's dressed in

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|----------------6------|

A|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|

black

Refrain:

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|7----------------------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

Oh, dear, what can I

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|-----------------------|7----------------------|

A|7---------------7------|5----------------------|-----------------------|

E|--------7--------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

do? Ba - by's in black, and

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|----------------6------|7----------------------|

A|7----------------------|7-------9--------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

I'm fee - ling blue, Tell me, oh,

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|-----------------------|7----------------------|----------------6------|

A|5----------------------|-----------------------|7-------9--------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

what can I do?

G|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|------- ------- -------|

D|7----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

A|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|-----------------------|-----------------------|