Betcha Can't Play This: Nita Strauss' Descending Legato Lick — Video

Here's a brand-new edition of Betcha Can't Play This featuring Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, who visited Guitar World HQ just last month.

Try your hand at her new "Descending Legato Lick" below!

As with the other new-for-2014-and-2015 "Betcha Can't Play This" videos, this is an expanded version of the usually brief "Betcha" videos on GuitarWorld.com.

Also, note that there are no tabs, since Strauss explains key left- and right-hand techniques in the clip.

For other recent Betcha Can't Play This columns, check out Betcha Can't Play This: Guitarist Ethan Brosh Lays Down the Challenge and Betcha Can't Play This: Diminished Madness with Guitarist Ethan Brosh.

As always, good luck! We have more on the way!