Using the CAGED system in conjunction with pentatonic scales can open up the fretboard – and offer an escape route from cliched blues licks

Breaking these well-known chord shapes down into single notes or triads creates a road map for improvisation, and can help you find a fresh perspective on blues-rock playing

Mark Knopfler is a master of CAGED chord shapes (Image credit: Phil Dent/Redferns)

The CAGED chord shapes can be a great way of learning the geography of the fretboard. The shapes, both major and minor, occur in every position and key just like the pentatonic boxes.

In fact, they form part of these very same patterns but in a far less linear ‘two-notes-per-string’ way. It’s easy to fall into the trap of regarding the CAGED shapes purely as chords. After all, where would we be without our E- and A-shape barre chords?

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.