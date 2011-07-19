Chords: Hanson "A Minute Without You"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: Hanson

Song: "A Minute Without You"

Album: Middle of Nowhere

Intro: D2 D D2 D G2 G G2 G 2x

Verse 1:

D D2 D G2 G G2 G

Well I woke up this morning and the night had been so long

D G A A2 A A2

It seems that I had had my mind on you

D G2 G A D G2 G A

Well the day it has begun

D2 D G2 G A

And I can't get a minute, can't get a minute without you

Prechorus:

G G2 G A F#m

Cause you're always on my mind you're always in my head

G G2 G A

And I can't live, I can't live another day without you

Chorus:

D A G

Cause when the minutes seem like hours and the hours seem like days

A

Then a week goes by you know it takes my breath away

D A G

All the minutes in the world could never take your place

A D

There's one-thousand-four-hundred-forty hours in my day

Verse 2:

D G D D2 D D2

I've been trying to call you all day

D G2 G A

Cause I've go so many things that I want to say

Prechorus:

G A G Bm F#m

I'm going crazy cause all my thoughts are filled with you

G G2 G A

There's got to be some way I can get through to you oh

Repeat chorus: but from last line go into the intro

Lead in to bridge : G D Em

Bridge:

Em G D D2 D D2

Well I can't keep myself from thinking about you

Em G D

It's because I love you and I know that that is true oh

Em G F#m Bm

Call it desperation, can't you see it in my eyes

G A D (chorus)

That I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky

Repeat chorus 4x and end