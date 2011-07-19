Chords: Hanson "A Minute Without You"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: Hanson
Song: "A Minute Without You"
Album: Middle of Nowhere
Intro: D2 D D2 D G2 G G2 G 2x
Verse 1:
D D2 D G2 G G2 G
Well I woke up this morning and the night had been so long
D G A A2 A A2
It seems that I had had my mind on you
D G2 G A D G2 G A
Well the day it has begun
D2 D G2 G A
And I can't get a minute, can't get a minute without you
Prechorus:
G G2 G A F#m
Cause you're always on my mind you're always in my head
G G2 G A
And I can't live, I can't live another day without you
Chorus:
D A G
Cause when the minutes seem like hours and the hours seem like days
A
Then a week goes by you know it takes my breath away
D A G
All the minutes in the world could never take your place
A D
There's one-thousand-four-hundred-forty hours in my day
Verse 2:
D G D D2 D D2
I've been trying to call you all day
D G2 G A
Cause I've go so many things that I want to say
Prechorus:
G A G Bm F#m
I'm going crazy cause all my thoughts are filled with you
G G2 G A
There's got to be some way I can get through to you oh
Repeat chorus: but from last line go into the intro
Lead in to bridge : G D Em
Bridge:
Em G D D2 D D2
Well I can't keep myself from thinking about you
Em G D
It's because I love you and I know that that is true oh
Em G F#m Bm
Call it desperation, can't you see it in my eyes
G A D (chorus)
That I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky
Repeat chorus 4x and end