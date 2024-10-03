Want to master funk guitar? You’d better familiarize yourself with ‘chanking’ and shell chords – two essentials of game-changing James Brown guitarist Jimmy Nolen

By
( )
published

You can chank us later for this lesson in an approach that could revolutionise how you execute your rhythm guitar manoeuvres

Donnie Laudicina teaches a James Brown-inspired funk rhythm figure
(Image credit: Future)

Often in funk, the guitarist’s role is strictly rhythmic. It’s less about shredding or melodies and more about adding a syncopated rhythm or some texture, and that means most of the work lies with the picking hand.

Here, in this lesson from Pickup Music, you’ll learn funk fundamentals like chanking and shell chords.

Donnie Laudicina

Donnie Laudicina is a professional session and touring guitarist based in Los Angeles. After studying under legendary guitarists Kenny Burrell and Wolf Marshall at UCLA, Donnie has gone on to perform, record, and tour with acts like DPR Ian, Ashe, and many more