Five Alternate Picking Licks That Help You Play Fast

If you have a need for guitar speed, here’s something that should do the trick.

Guitar instructor David Walliman presents five alternate picking licks that keep things moving fast. “Every change of string starts with the same picking direction,” David explains, “allowing you to play very fast with very little effort.” The tab for each lick is included right in the video.

Check out the lesson below. You can get the licks and backing tracks here.

For those who want to go further with their alternate picking technique, David also recommends Troy Grady’s “Cracking the Code” series, which you can find right here.

For more of David’s videos, visit his YouTube channel.