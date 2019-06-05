Many, many years ago (2008, to be exact) the gang over at Texas Blues Alley released a video detailing five essential blues boxes.

In the video, Texas Blues Alley's Anthony Stauffer shows you five of the most important shapes in blues-rock guitar.

"You'll never sound like Stevie Ray Vaughan using blues scales," Stauffer says. "That's because he didn't study or play scales to get his sound. He studied and played licks. There's a big difference. Many of the licks he played can be captured in 5 simple shapes."

You can check out the informative video above.