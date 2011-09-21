Foo Fighters "The Pretender" and "Rope" Lesson, Photo Gallery and New Special-Edition Magazine

It's a Foo Fighters extravaganza at GuitarWorld.com today, with Dave Grohl's exclusive lessons for "The Pretender" and "Rope," a Guitar World magazine cover outtakes photo gallery (below) — and the announcement of our new special publication, Guitar One Presents Foo Fighters.

In the lessons, Grohl talks about how "The Pretender" came together in between takes during the recording of Echos, Silence, Patience and Grace. He also discusses writing "Rope," the lead single from 2011's Wasting Light.

If the lessons and exclusive photo gallery aren't quite enough, be sure to check out our new publication, Guitar One Presents Foo Fighters. It includes Dear Guitar Hero with Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett, Absolutely Foobulous: Dave Grohl and Pat Smear talk rock fashion and reminisce about Nirvana; a Foo Fighters axology — and a lot more. Click here for more info.

It's available only at the Guitar World Online Store.

Part 2: "Rope" Dave talks about writing "Rope," the lead single off the new Foo Fighters album, Wasting Light, and reveals a surprising favorite Led Zeppelin album.

