Get a Free '50 Expert Guitar Licks' Gus G Lesson at the 'Guitar World Lessons' Store — Video

Want to expand and diversify your guitar skills and repertoire and learn how to alternate pick, sweep and tap like a pro? And even get the first lesson for free?

50 Expert Guitar Licks helps you do it with great guitar phrases written and presented by some of the biggest virtuosos in rock, metal, shred, prog, jazz, blues, fusion and other styles, including Joe Satriani, Marty Friedman, Alex Skolnick, Gus G, Joel Hoekstra, Joel Kosche of Collective Soul, Jeff Loomis, Glenn Proudfoot, Andy Timmons, Michael Angelo Batio, Zane Carney, Mike Errico, Rob Math, Gary Potter, Dave Reffett and Guitar World’s own resident expert, Senior Music Editor Jimmy Brown.

Each lick includes tab, a written explanation to guide you through the lick and—best of all—video from the artist who created it. Offering more than two hours of pro-level training, 50 Expert Guitar Licks is the most comprehensive instructional course of its kind!

50 Expert Guitar Licks is now available through the Guitar World Lessons Webstore and App. It joins the ranks of the many lessons already available through Guitar World Lessons.

To celebrate this new release, Guitar World is offering the first 50 Expert Guitar Licks lesson, "Gus G—“Losing My Mind” Tapping," as a FREE download! Note that all 50 50 Expert Guitar Licks lessons are available—as a package—for only $14.99.

For more information, visit the Guitar World Lessons Webstore and download the App now.