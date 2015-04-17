Guitar World DVD: Go 'In Deep' with Stevie Ray Vaughan

One of the most important electric blues artists of the 20th century, Stevie Ray Vaughan revived blues rock and influenced guitarists across many genres with his fiery, soulful playing. A new instructional DVD from Guitar World, In Deep with Stevie Ray Vaughan, will teach you everything you need to master his techniques and unlock the secrets of his indelible style. You'll learn how to play in SRV's style using licks, patterns and tricks that will transform your blues playing overnight! In Deep with Stevie Ray Vaughan features more than 60 minutes of instruction! Highlights include: • Essential Licks & Phrases • Uptempo & Slow Blues • Mastering the "Stevie Shuffle" • Great SRV Turnarounds • Phrasing, Bending & Chords Your instructor is Andy Aledort, a longtime contributor to Guitar World magazine and the author and producer of literally hundreds of artist transcriptions, books and instructional DVDs, Andy has influenced and inspired guitarists around the world for decades. Note: This product includes a PDF booklet on the DVD and can be retrieved by opening the DVD on your computer.This DVD is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.99.