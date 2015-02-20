Guitar World Launches 'Guitar World Lessons' App and Webstore

Today, Guitar World is kicking off something we're pretty excited about—our new Guitar World Lessonsapp and webstore.

Guitar World Lessons, which is live right now (Go take a look!), provides downloadable video guitar lessons—for purchase—in a host of genres—from blues to metal to bluegrass and jazz (and let's not forget shred!)—at the click of a button.

In fact, Guitar World Lessons offers immediate delivery of hundreds of lessons from the massive and impressive Guitar World catalog.

The Guitar World Lessons app is available now at the iTunes store for the iPhone and iPad. Note that the app download itself is free; instructional guitar and bass lessons can be purchased and downloaded by individual lesson or full download of the instructional product.

The search function allows guitarists to search lessons and products by artist, song, genre or instructor. Some of Guitar World’s best-selling lesson products are featured, including Guitar World Senior Music Editor Jimmy Brown’s Mastering Fretboard Harmony and more.

You can learn from Brown, Paul Gilbert, Dale Turner, Michael Angelo Batio or Guitar World Associate Editor Andy Aledort—and go In Deep with Stevie Ray Vaughan, Play Rock Bass!, Learn Slide Guitar and much more!

We're especially proud of Guitar World Lessons' all-access functionality across platforms. Users can gain access anywhere, anytime by using a single login created when downloading lessons. Access your purchases on your iPhone, iPad or through the web on a personal computer via guitarworldlessons.com.

“Creating a platform for digital delivery of our lessons allows our audience to download and play in real time and makes us available to a new audience of guitar players,” says Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski.

Each product in the Guitar World Lessons app includes one free lesson to download as a sample of the instructional product. Never has it been easier to demo lessons before making a purchase or purchase lessons and get instant access! There are more than 200 individual lessons available on the platform, and we have plans to double that in 2015.

We at Guitar World invite you to stop waiting and start playing today! Visit guitarworldlessons.com.