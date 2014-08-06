The Hold Steady Lesson: How to Play "Spinners" — Exclusive Video

In this exclusive Guitar World video, the Hold Steady's Tad Kubler and Steve Selvidge show you (and us) how to play "Spinners," a track from the band's 2014 album, Teeth Dreams.

Teeth Dreams, the band's sixth album, is also their first since 2010's Heaven is Whenever. It was produced and mixed by Nick Raskulinecz, who has produced Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice in Chains, Deftones, Ghost and more.

The Hold Steady played their first show in 2003 and are entering their second decade as a band. For more about the band, follow them on Facebook.

Teeth Dreams is available now via iTunes and a ton of other places!