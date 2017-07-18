How to Play Jeff Beck's "Scatterbrain," "Beck's Bolero" and More

(Image credit: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

The gang over at Reverb.com recently posted three handy lesson videos dedicated to Jeff Beck, and you can check them out below. The first two tunes covered in the clips can be found on Beck's first solo album, Truth, which was released in 1968.

As Reverb puts it, “Beck’s Bolero” is a "wonderful combination of colossal rhythms, a singable guitar melody, killer production and great performance."

The song, which originally was released as a single in 1966, was composed by Jimmy Page; the original recording features Beck, John Paul Jones, Nicky Hopkins and Keith Moon.

Meanwhile, "Let Me Love You" gives you a window onto Beck's creative blues playing at this time.

Next, we skip a few years and leap right into "Scatterbrain," one of several standout tracks from the George Martin-produced Blow by Blow (1975). It was written by Beck and Max Middleton and has been a highlight of Beck's live shows for years.

As Reverb's Joe Shadid explains, "The riff ... is a bit tough to wrap your head (or hands) around at first listen. But then you lock in, hearing the 9/8 time signature and feeling that strong beat at the beginning of each phrase." Good luck!