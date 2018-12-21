How to See Triads on the Guitar’s Neck

How would you like to be able to visual triads in their root position and first and second inversions on the guitar neck?

In this video, Tyler Larson demonstrates how to do it using major triads using a handy reference sheet and a fretboard. “I’ve had a lot of questions about how to read these triads documents, [and] how to apply them to the guitar neck,” Tyler says. “So I’m going to answer this question once and for all.”

As Tyler explains at the video post, “this sheet is directly from the Berklee College of Music curriculum. It’s not confusing once you understand the concept of triads, I promise.” Tyler makes the chart and many other useful materials available in his Guitar Super System, which you can sign up for right here.