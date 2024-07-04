Struggling to get the right feel in your fusion licks? This John Scofield-inspired lesson will teach you how to make your jazz playing strut

Pickup Music's Arianna Powell demonstrates how a little rhythmic nous can make your phrasing really pop

No matter what genre you’re into, this month’s set of licks will definitely get you grooving. And, once again, Pickup Music is here to deliver the goods, this time with help from the outstanding Arianna Powell. 

We’re looking at a performance piece inspired by jazz-fusioneer John Scofield. If you want to hear more in this style, we recommend checking out 1998’s A Go Go album. 

Arianna Powell

Arianna Powell has spent the last decade playing with Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Nick Jonas, JJ Lin and many more. She’s recognised for her solo guitar arrangements that draw influence from old jazz virtuosos like Joe Pass and Johnny Smith while infusing her unique contemporary sound. She has devised masterclasses for Pickup Music and other online forums, sharing her deep knowledge and love for the guitar. 