How to play surf music on guitar: 3 techniques that will make your playing sound authentic

This introduction to surf guitar will teach you the basics of the style popularized by Dick Dale, The Surfaris and The Ventures

Guitar instructor holding a Fender Stratocaster
(Image credit: Guitar Tricks)

Surf guitar is iconic. The moment you hear a tremolo-picking slide you can instantly imagine surfers riding waves and hanging 10. A few simple playing techniques and gear choices are great tools for getting that classic surf rock guitar vibe, so let’s dive in!

First, let’s talk tone. To get an authentic sound, you’ll want an electric guitar with single-coil pickups and an amp with clean/light overdrive channels. You’ll also want a spring reverb effect. If you go deeper, it’s arguably a Fender slam-dunk: we’d recommend Stratocasters, Jags and Jazzmasters through Twin Reverb or similar Fender amps.

Mike Olekshy

Mike has played and shared the stage with many artists including Mike Keneally, Joe Travers, Bryan Beller, Max Morgan and more. Mike is an expert instructor specialising in a wide variety of styles, including classic rock, heavy metal, grunge, modern rock and pop country. His expertise can be found throughout the Guitar Tricks program.