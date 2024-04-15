Sophie Lloyd's pyrotechnic style will banish six-string imposter syndrome and teach you to shredify any song, any time

By Charlie Griffiths
Get warmed up and dialed in for a lesson that's going to whip your legato, tapping and sweep picking into shape

Sophie Lloyd onstage at Ruisrock Festival 2023
(Image credit: Venla Shalin/Redferns)

Sophie Lloyd is one of the UK's most prolific and successful YouTube guitarists. Her unique shred guitar covers and lesson videos have garnered millions of views and earned her an extremely loyal fanbase.

She is now touring with Machine Gun Kelly and released her first solo album, Imposter Syndrome in 2023. The album is filled with heavy rock swagger, metal riffs and solos. Sophie is joined by guest vocalists like Lizzy Hale, Matt Heafy and Michael Starr, affirming the respect Sophie has gained within a few short years.

Charlie Griffiths
Charlie Griffiths

Charlie Griffiths plays guitar in acclaimed prog-metal outfit Haken, and has a wealth of experience handling corporate and session gigs for genres as diverse as rock, heavy metal and pop. He has been a regular contributor to Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, and Guitar World for over a decade, and released his debut solo album Tiktaalika in 2022.