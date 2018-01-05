Earlier this week, guitar instructor Robert Baker released a new lesson dedicated to five of the most iconic (and easy!) guitar riffs of the Eighties. Seeing as that lesson proved to be quite popular with GW readers, we figured we'd clue you in on his follow-up lesson, "Eight Underrated Eighties Metal Riffs (And How to Play Them)."

This particular lesson highlights the monstrous riffs behind some of hair metal's most underrated songs. You can watch it above, and be sure to grab the tabs below.

For more of Robert’s lessons, stop by his YouTube channel.

(Image credit: Robert Baker)