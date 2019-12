Break out your spandex and hairspray, because it’s time to head back to the Eighties. To many, the Eighties was the single most iconic era for rock guitar, as it produced so many legendary players.

In this new lesson video, Robert Baker kicks off the new year like it’s 1986, bringing you five iconic metal riffs for beginners. Rock out to riffs from Dokken, Def Leppard, and even Whitesnake.

You can grab the tabs for the lesson down below.

For more of Robert’s lessons, stop by his YouTube channel.