Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer Shows You How to Play "Burning Times"

In the following video, Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer shows you how to play the key riffs from the Iced Earth classic "Burning Times," off the band's 1998 album, Something Wicked This Way Comes.

Iced Earth recently released their latest studio album, Dystopia, their first to feature new lead singer Stu Block. We recently caught up with Jon Schaffer and fellow Iced Earth guitarist Troy Seele to talk about the new album, and you can check out that chat here.