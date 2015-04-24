The Iron Maidens' Nita Strauss and Courtney Cox: "The Trooper" Playthrough Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive playthrough video of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper," as performed by Iron Maidens guitarists Nita Strauss, left, and Courtney Cox.

The video, which you can check out below, features some extremely up-close fret- and camerawork.

"We know there's a lot of Iron Maiden instructional videos out there, showing you exactly what the guys do on the albums," Strauss says in the clip. "But today we're gonna be showing you a little bit of what we do live with the Iron Maidens."

Consider this a pro-shot version of a hugely popular fan-filmed video of Strauss and Cox playing "The Trooper" at the BOSS/Roland booth at the 2012 Winter NAMM Show.

If you want to see Strauss in action this weekend, be sure to tune into VH1 Classic's That Metal Show 9 p.m. (8 p.m. Central) Saturday, April 25. There's a repeat showing at 11 p.m.

Strauss' episode also will feature Ace Frehley. And while the former Kiss guitarist has been on the show before, this marks the first TMS appearance by former Grand Funk Railroad vocalist/guitarist Mark Farner.

Frehley talks about Kiss’ induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, being onstage with his former bandmates and his frustration that the original Kiss lineup didn't perform at the ceremony. Farner reminisces about the early days of Grand Funk Railroad, including a time the band had the opportunity to open for Led Zeppelin and how blown away he was by their performance. Strauss, the show's guest guitarist, discusses being discovered while playing the national anthem at an L.A. Kiss football game—and her upcoming solo album.

For more about That Metal Show, visit vh1.com.