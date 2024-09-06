Jeff Hanneman is a metal god whose evil phrasing and brutal downpicking gave thrash kings Slayer an unholy dimension

By
published

Hell awaits your forearm in this punishing lesson in the late Hanneman's style, but it will soon whip your downpicking and tapping skills into shape

Jeff Hanneman screams as he plays his Heineken/Hanneman graphic ESP signature guitar onstage with Slayer
(Image credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Born in Long Beach California in 1964, Jeff Hanneman was a founding member of metal band Slayer in 1981. Sadly Jeff passed away in 2013 aged just 49, but his name lives on as a pioneering guitarist of one of the big four thrash bands.

Jeff’s unique riffing and soloing style featured on 12 studio releases including classic albums such as Hell Awaits, Reign In Blood and Seasons In The Abyss to name a few. In this lesson, we will look at some riffing and soloing approaches that stem from both punk and metal genres, but are also unconventional and share certain similarities with modern classical music.

