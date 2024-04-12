Jimmy Herring has lent his talents to the Allman Brothers Band and Derek Trucks – he’s a play-anything virtuoso who can fuse jazz, blues and rock together like no other

By John Wheatcroft
( Guitar Techniques )
published

Herring marries the harmonic sophistication of jazz to the power of rock and blues, and this lesson will knock your picking articulation and chord changes into shape

Jimmy Herring
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Jimmy Herring is one of the most versatile and well-respected guitar players playing today, with a style that encapsulates the harmonic sophistication of jazz and fusion and balances this with the raw energy and dynamic delivery of classic rock and blues.

Add to this the improvisational flair of a jam band master and a little bluegrass and country, all delivered with phenomenal technique, and we’re in the right ballpark. 

John Wheatcroft
John Wheatcroft

John is Head of Guitar at BIMM London and a visiting lecturer for the University of West London (London College of Music) and Chester University. He's performed with artists including Billy Cobham (Miles Davis), John Williams, Frank Gambale (Chick Corea) and Carl Verheyen (Supertramp), and toured the world with John Jorgenson and Carl Palmer.