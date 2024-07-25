“The most well-known user of this instrument was universally beloved for having one of the heaviest guitar tones of all time”: Joe Bonamassa explains why you can rule the world with one pickup

In this video lesson inspired by Leslie West, Joe Bonamassa puts his 1957 Gibson Les Paul Junior through its paces with riffs and licks that make good use of open strings

The 1957 Les Paul Junior is a guitar I really love. The most well-known user of this instrument was Mountain guitarist Leslie West, who was universally beloved for having one of the heaviest guitar tones of all time. But there are many different sounds, both ultra-clean and distorted, that this instrument can provide, making it a perfect choice for just about any type of guitar-based music.

Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa is one of the world’s most popular and successful blues-rock guitarists – not to mention a top producer and de facto ambassador of the blues (and of the guitar in general).