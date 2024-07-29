Matteo Mancuso’s otherworldly technique has blown the minds of Al Di Meola, Steve Vai and Joe Bonamassa – in this exclusive video masterclass, he shares the secrets behind his breathtaking fingerstyle approach

Mancuso lit up guitar since his arrival on the scene, with his debut album, The Journey, already a modern classic. He shows us how he wowed his heroes, with video and tabbed examples

Matteo Mancuso plays his Yamaha Revstar, with a Marshall Jubilee combo in the background
(Image credit: Future)

A born and bred Sicilian, Matteo Mancuso hails from the city of Palermo and has recently gained international acclaim, receiving high praise from many of the guitar world’s luminaries including Steve Vai and Joe Bonamassa who have applauded his versatility and brilliance at taking the instrument to a new level.

Al Di Meola was so enthralled by him that he invited Mancuso on stage to duet with him at the Eddie Lang Jazz Festival in 2022.

