Narcotic Wasteland Premiere "Faces of Meth" Guitar Playthrough

(Image credit: Sebastián Domínguez)

Extreme metal four-piece Narcotic Wasteland—the full-time project of former Nile frontman Dallas Toler-Wade—are gearing up to release a brand new, full-length album—Delirium Tremens—on October 13, 2017 via Megaforce Records/MRI. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the playthrough video for one of its standout tracks, "Faces of Meth."

In it, Toler-Wade gives you a full run-through of the song's brutal rhythm guitar part. You can check it out below.

“When writing this song, I was tapping into some of the musical ideas I had in the early Nineties. I have always loved the toxic tri-tone sound. So, years ago I figured out a way to play them using my index and middle, then kind of hammering on the next strings over with my middle and pinky," Toler-Wade said of the song. "This is all over the two albums in one form or another, and it is something I have quite enjoyed experimenting with over the years."

"The amp setup I used on this song and album is a Marshall JCM 900 100 Watt Master Volume MkIII. I have played through a few of these models over the years, but this one is different from the others," he continued. "It just sounds more hateful than the others for some reason.

"In front of the amp, I use an MXR Overdrive, mostly for level boost, but use some or the drive in there too with the tone at one o’ clock for some added bite. On this song, guitar-wise, I used a B.C. Rich Ironbird 1, with Dawgtown prototype pickups. Out of all of the guitars I have, the cheapo Ironbird won the taste test on almost all of the songs with the D standard tuning.”

You can preorder Delirium Tremenshere. For more on Narcotic Wasteland, stop by narcoticwasteland.com.

Narcotic Wasteland 2017 Tour Dates:

Support bands: 10/30-11/5 Dreaming Dead, 11/30-12/6, Extinction Level Event