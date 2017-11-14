Ne Obliviscaris Premiere “Urn (Part I)" Playthrough Video

Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris recently unleashed their newest album—the intricate, powerful Urn—onto the world. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the playthrough video for “Urn (Part I)," the album's penultimate track.

In it, guitarist Benjamin Baret takes you through the technical track in its entirety. You can watch it above.

Of Urn, Ne Obliviscaris frontman Tim Charles said, "Every time we head back into the studio it's simply with the intention of being ourselves and challenging each of us in the band to continue to expand and enhance what we are capable of doing."

"On our new album, Urn," he continued, "It feels like the culmination of all of these years of hard work has come together in a way that is beyond anything we have done before."

To pick up a copy of Urn for yourself, step right this way. For more on Ne Obliviscaris, follow along on Facebook.