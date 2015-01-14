Nita Strauss Lesson: How to Play Alice Cooper's "I'm Eighteen"

In the video below, former Iron Maidens guitarist Nita Strauss, now a member of the Alice Cooper Band, shows you how to play Cooper's late-1970 hit, "I'm Eighteen" (also commonly known as "Eighteen").

As Strauss points out in the video, Cooper's original studio version of the song doesn't offer much in terms of a "solo" section.

As a result, Strauss wrote her own parts and solo section for the tune; essentially, this is what she plays when Cooper and the band perform it live.

Strauss' lovely and talented guest stars in the pro-shot video are courtesy of Ibanez and Blackstar.

We've also included a fan-filmed 2014 clip of Strauss performing "I'm Eighteen" with Cooper at the Hollywood Bowl.

For more information about Strauss, including more videos, news and other Strauss-isms, visit nitastrauss.com and follow her on Facebook and/or Twitter. As always, enjoy!