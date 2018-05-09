Paul Gilbert Lesson: The Truth About Inside and Outside Picking

Guitarist Troy Grady hosts a web series called "Cracking the Code."

In each episode, he breaks down a phrase—or something awesome that he has learned or figured out—and then explains it in a detail-packed way that includes an information- and graphics-packed video.

In the recent past, we've shared two "Cracking the Code" videos dedicated to Yngwie Malmsteen's picking:

• Yngwie Malmsteen Lesson: Cracking the Code, Season 2, Episode 1: "Get Down for the Upstroke"

• Yngwie Malmsteen Lesson: Cracking the Code, Season 2, Episode 2: "Inside the Volcano."

Today we bring you Grady's new Paul Gilbert-themed lesson, "The Truth About Inside & Outside Picking."

"Chapter 24 of the Antigravity seminar explores the amazing Paul Gilbert and the often-misunderstood concepts of inside and outside picking," Grady says. You can learn more about Grady's Antigravity series right here.

For more about Grady and his instructional videos, visit troygrady.com and gumroad.com. Enjoy!