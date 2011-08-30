Quick Lick: Megadeth - "In My Darkest Hour"

In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In the following video, Guitar World's Jimmy Brown shows you how to play the main riff to "In My Darkest Hour" from Megadeth's third album, So Far, So Good...So What!

This Quick Lick is the first of many coinciding with the "Big Four Weeks" -- our month-long celebration of all things Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax leading up to the Big Four show at Yankee Stadium on September 14. For all the latest content from the Big Four, keep an eye on our special Big Four hub page here.