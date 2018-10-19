The Secret Note That Makes the Minor Pentatonic Scale Better

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

If you’re looking for a way to make your minor pentatonic licks, riffs and solos more interesting, it might be as simple as adding one “secret” note.

So says guitar instructor Tyler Larson. In this video, he demonstrates how adding just one special note to the scale can add a new tonality to standard minor pentatonic licks. Dubbed “the Dorian note” or “the Santana note,” this single addition can seriously spice up your playing.

“Basically, this degree of the scale is gonna give that real nice ‘salsa flavor’ that you may be looking for in your blues solos,” Tyler says.

Take a look, and be sure to visit Tyler’s Music Is Win YouTube channel.