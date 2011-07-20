Tabs: The Beatles "Blackbird"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "Blackbird" by The Beatles, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.

Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab. For official tabs, be sure to visit http://www.halleonard.com/

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "Blackbird”

Album: The Beatles

e--------------------------------------------------------------------

b--0---1---3---12---12---12---12---0---1---3---12---12---12---12-----

g----0---0---0---00---0----00------------0---0---0---00----0----00---

d--------------------------------------------------------------------

a------0---2---10---10---10---10-------0---2---10---10---10---10-----

e--3-------------------------------3---------------------------------

e------3-------5----------------3------------------------------------

b--5-------7-------8---8----7-------5---4---3---2---1----0-----------

g-------------------00--00-----------00--00--00--00--00--------------

d--------------------------------------------------------------------

a--3---4---5---6---7---6----5---4---3---3---2---0---0----------------

e--------------------------------------------------------3-----------

e--------------------------------------------------------------------

b--5---4---3---2---1---0------0----1---3---12---12---12---12---------

g---0---0---0---00--00----------0----0---0----00---0----00-----------

d--------------------------------------------------------------------

a--3---3---2---0-------------------0---2---10---10---10---10---------

e----------------------3------3--------------------------------------

e------3-------5----------------3------------------------------------

b--5-------7-------8---8----7---------5---4---3---2---1---2---0------

g--------------------00--00------------00--00--00—00---00------------

d--------------------------------------------------------------------

a--3---4---5---6---7---6----5---4-----3---3---2---0---0---0----------

e-------------------------------------------------------------3------

e--------------------------------------------------------------------

b--10—-8---6---4---3-----5------10---8---6---4---3---2---1---0-------

g----0---0---0---0---00------------0---0---0---0---0--00--00---------

d--------------------------------------------------------------------

a---8---7----5---3---2---3-------8---7---5---3---2---0---0-----------

e------------------------------------------------------------3-------

e--------------------------------------------------------------------

b--0---1---3---12---12---12---12-------------------------------------

g----0---0---0---00---0----00----------------------------------------

d--------------------------------------------------------------------

a------0---2---10---10---10---10-------------------------------------

e--3-----------------------------------------------------------------

e------3-------5----------------3------------------------------------

b--5-------7-------8---8----7-------5---4---3---2---1-------0--------

g---------------------00--00----------00--00--00--00--00-------------

d--------------------------------------------------------------------

a--3---4---5---6---7---6----5---4---3---3---2---0--------------------

e-----------------------------------------------------------3--------

e--------------------------------------------------------------------

b--10---8---6---4---3-----5------10---8---6---4---3---2----1----0----

g----0---0---0---0---00------------0---0---0---0---0---00--00--------

d--------------------------------------------------------------------

a---8---7---5---3---2-----3-------8---7---5---3---2---0---0----------

e---------------------------------------------------------------3----

e--------------------------------------------------------------------

b--0---1---3---12---12---12---12-------------------------------------

g----0---0---0---00---0----00----------------------------------------

d--------------------------------------------------------------------

a------0---2---10---10---10---10-------------------------------------

e--3-----------------------------------------------------------------