Tabs: The Beatles "Blackbird"

Artist: The Beatles
Song: "Blackbird”
Album: The Beatles
e--------------------------------------------------------------------
b--0---1---3---12---12---12---12---0---1---3---12---12---12---12-----
g----0---0---0---00---0----00------------0---0---0---00----0----00---
d--------------------------------------------------------------------
a------0---2---10---10---10---10-------0---2---10---10---10---10-----
e--3-------------------------------3---------------------------------
e------3-------5----------------3------------------------------------
b--5-------7-------8---8----7-------5---4---3---2---1----0-----------
g-------------------00--00-----------00--00--00--00--00--------------
d--------------------------------------------------------------------
a--3---4---5---6---7---6----5---4---3---3---2---0---0----------------
e--------------------------------------------------------3-----------
e--------------------------------------------------------------------
b--5---4---3---2---1---0------0----1---3---12---12---12---12---------
g---0---0---0---00--00----------0----0---0----00---0----00-----------
d--------------------------------------------------------------------
a--3---3---2---0-------------------0---2---10---10---10---10---------
e----------------------3------3--------------------------------------
e------3-------5----------------3------------------------------------
b--5-------7-------8---8----7---------5---4---3---2---1---2---0------
g--------------------00--00------------00--00--00—00---00------------
d--------------------------------------------------------------------
a--3---4---5---6---7---6----5---4-----3---3---2---0---0---0----------
e-------------------------------------------------------------3------
e--------------------------------------------------------------------
b--10—-8---6---4---3-----5------10---8---6---4---3---2---1---0-------
g----0---0---0---0---00------------0---0---0---0---0--00--00---------
d--------------------------------------------------------------------
a---8---7----5---3---2---3-------8---7---5---3---2---0---0-----------
e------------------------------------------------------------3-------
e--------------------------------------------------------------------
b--0---1---3---12---12---12---12-------------------------------------
g----0---0---0---00---0----00----------------------------------------
d--------------------------------------------------------------------
a------0---2---10---10---10---10-------------------------------------
e--3-----------------------------------------------------------------
e------3-------5----------------3------------------------------------
b--5-------7-------8---8----7-------5---4---3---2---1-------0--------
g---------------------00--00----------00--00--00--00--00-------------
d--------------------------------------------------------------------
a--3---4---5---6---7---6----5---4---3---3---2---0--------------------
e-----------------------------------------------------------3--------
e--------------------------------------------------------------------
b--10---8---6---4---3-----5------10---8---6---4---3---2----1----0----
g----0---0---0---0---00------------0---0---0---0---0---00--00--------
d--------------------------------------------------------------------
a---8---7---5---3---2-----3-------8---7---5---3---2---0---0----------
e---------------------------------------------------------------3----
e--------------------------------------------------------------------
b--0---1---3---12---12---12---12-------------------------------------
g----0---0---0---00---0----00----------------------------------------
d--------------------------------------------------------------------
a------0---2---10---10---10---10-------------------------------------
e--3-----------------------------------------------------------------