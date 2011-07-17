Tabs: The Beatles "Dig A Pony"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "Dig A Pony" by The Beatles, one of many user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.
Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.
For official tabs, be sure to visit http://www.halleonard.com/
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "Dig A Pony”
Album: Let It Be
I hi hi hi hi dig a pony
Well you can celebrate anything you want
Yes, you can celebrate anything you want
Ooooh.
I hi hi hi hi do a road hog
Well you can penetrate any place you go
Yes you can penetrate any place you go
I told you, all I want is you.
Ev'rything has got to be just like you want it to
Because
I hi hi hi hi pick a moon dog
Well you can radiate ev'rything you are
Yes you can radiate ev'rything you are
Ooh.
I hi hi hi hi roll a stoney
Well you can imitate ev'ryone you know
Yes you can imitate ev'ryone you know
I told you, all I want is you.
Ev'rything has got to bejust like you want it to
Because
I hi hi hi hi feel the wind blow
Well you can indicate ev'rything you see
Yes you can indicate ev'rything you see
Ooooh now
I hi hi hi hi Laurie Laurie
Well you can syndicate any boat you row
Yes you can syndicate any boat you row
I told you, all I want is you.
Ev'rything has got to bejust like you want it to
Because
9/8 Time
G D
e|3-------- --------- ---------|2-------- --------- ---------|
B|3----------------------------|3----------------------------|
G|0----------------------------|2----------------------------|
D|0----------------------------|0----------------------------|
A|2----------------------------|-----------------------------|
E|3----------------------------|-----------------------------|
e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|
B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
G|-----------------------------|--------------------7--------|
D|--------------------5--------|----------7-----9---------9--|
A|----------5-----7---------7--|5--/--9----------------------|
E|3--/--7----------------------|-----------------------------|
A
e|0-----0-- 0-----0-- ---------|0-----0-- 0-----0-- 0--------|
B|2-----2---2-----2------------|2-----2---2-----2---2--------|
G|2-----2---2-----2------------|2-----2---2-----2---2--------|
D|2-----2---2-----2------------|2-----2---2-----2---2--------|
A|0-----0---0-----0------------|0-----0---0-----0---0--------|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|
B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
G|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
D|7-----7---7------------------|------7----------------------|
A|7-----7---7---------------7--|8-H-9-----9-----7---------0--|
E|5-----5---5-----8---9--------|---------------------8-H-9---|
G D
e|3-------- --------- ---------|2-------- --------- ---------|
B|3----------------------------|3----------------------------|
G|0----------------------------|2----------------------------|
D|0----------------------------|0----------------------------|
A|2----------------------------|-----------------------------|
E|3----------------------------|-----------------------------|
e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|
B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
G|-----------------------------|--------------------7--------|
D|--------------------5--------|----------7-----9---------9--|
A|----------5-----7---------7--|5--/--9----------------------|
E|3--/--7----------------------|-----------------------------|
A
e|0-----0-- 0-------- 0--------|0--0--0-- 0-------- 0--------|
B|2-----2---2---------2--------|2--2--2---2---------2--------|
G|2-----2---2---------2--------|2--2--2---2---------2--------|
D|2-----2---2---------2--------|2--2--2---2---------2--------|
A|0-----0---0---------0--------|0--0--0---0---------0--------|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|
B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
G|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
D|7-----7---7------------------|------7----------------------|
A|7-----7---7---------------7--|8-H-9-----9-----7---------7--|
E|5-----5---5-----8---9--------|---------------------8-H-9---|
A6sus4 A A6sus4
e|--------- ------5-- ---------|--------- ------5-- ---------|
B|2---------2-----2---3--------|2---------------2---2-H-3----|
G|2---------2-----2---2--------|2---------------2---2--------|
D|2---------2-----2---4--------|2---------------2---2-H-3----|
A|0---------0-----0---0--------|0---------------0---0--------|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
I hi hi hi
A A6sus4 A
e|--------- ------5-- ---------|--------- ------5-- ------5--|
B|2---------2-----2---3--------|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|
G|2---------2-----2---2--------|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|
D|2---------2-----2---4--------|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|
A|0---------0-----0---0--------|0---------0-----0---0-----0--|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
hi dig a pony
F#m
e|2-------- 2-----2-- 2-----2--|2-------- 2-----2-- 2-----2--|
B|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|
G|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|
D|4---------4-----4---4-----4--|4---------4-----4---4-----4--|
A|4---------4-----4---4-----4--|4---------4-----4---4-----4--|
E|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|
Well you can
e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|
B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
G|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
D|--------------------------2--|4---------2------------------|
A|-----------------------------|--------------------4--------|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
e|--------- --------- ------0-H|2-----0-H 2-----0-H 2--------|
B|--------------------------0-H|2-----0-H-2-----0-H-2--------|
G|--------------------------1-H|2-----1-H-2-----1-H-2--------|
D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
Bm G7
e|2-----2-- ------2-- ------2--|3-----3-- ------3-- ------3--|
B|3-----3---------3---------3--|6-----6---------6---------6--|
G|4-----4---------4---------4--|4-----4---------4---------4--|
D|4-----4---------4---------4--|3-----3---------3---------3--|
A|2-----2---------2---------2--|5-----5---------5---------5--|
E|-----------------------------|3-----3---------3---------3--|
celebrate anything you want
e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- 3-------- 5-/-7----|
B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
G|-----------------------------|----------4---------5-/-7----|
D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
Bm
e|--------- 3-----3-- 3-----2--|------2-- ------2-- ---------|
B|----------6-----6---6-----3--|------3---------3------------|
G|----------4-----4---4-----4--|------4---------4------------|
D|----------3-----3---3-----4--|------4---------4------------|
A|----------5-----5---5-----2--|------2---------2------------|
E|----------3-----3---3--------|-----------------------------|
Yes, you can celebrate any..
e|5-------- 3-------- ---------|2-------- --------- ---------|
B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
G|5---------4------------------|4----------------------------|
D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
G7 E
e|3-----3-- ------3-- ------0--|0-------- 0-----0-- ------0--|
B|6-----6---------6---------0--|0---------0-----0---------0--|
G|4-----4---------4---------1--|1---------1-----1---------1--|
D|3-----3---------3---------2--|2---------2-----2---------2--|
A|5-----5---------5---------2--|2---------2-----2---------1--|
E|3-----3---------3---------0--|0---------0-----0---------0--|
thing you want
e|--------- --------- ---------|-0------- -2------- -4-------|
B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
G|--------------------------0-H|1---------2---------4--------|
D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
e|0-------- 0-----0-- 0--------|
B|0---------0-----0---0--------|
G|1---------1-----1---1--------|
D|2---------2-----2---2--------|
A|2---------2-----2---2--------|
E|0---------0-----0---0--------|
Ooooh
e|-5------- -7------- -8-------|
B|-----------------------------|
G|6---------7---------8--------|
D|-----------------------------|
A|-----------------------------|
E|-----------------------------|
A A6sus4 A A6sus4
e|--------- ------5-- ---------|--------- ------5-- ---------|
B|2---------2-----2---3--------|2---------------2---3--------|
G|2---------2-----2---2--------|2---------------2---2--------|
D|2---------2-----2---4--------|2---------------2---4--------|
A|0---------0-----0---0--------|0---------------0---0--------|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
I hi hi hi
e|9-------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|
B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
G|9----------------------------|-----------------------------|
D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
A A6sus4 A F#m
e|--------- ------5-- ---------|--------- ------5-- ------2--|
B|2---------2-----2---3-----3--|2---------2-----2---------2--|
G|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|2---------2-----2---------2--|
D|2---------2-----2---4-----4--|2---------2-----2---------4--|
A|0---------0-----0---0-----0--|0---------0-----0---------4--|
E|-----------------------------|--------------------------2--|
hi do a
e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|
B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
G|-----------------------------|4---------2---------4--------|
D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|
E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|