Tabs: The Beatles "Dig A Pony"

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "Dig A Pony”

Album: Let It Be

I hi hi hi hi dig a pony

Well you can celebrate anything you want

Yes, you can celebrate anything you want

Ooooh.

I hi hi hi hi do a road hog

Well you can penetrate any place you go

Yes you can penetrate any place you go

I told you, all I want is you.

Ev'rything has got to be just like you want it to

Because

I hi hi hi hi pick a moon dog

Well you can radiate ev'rything you are

Yes you can radiate ev'rything you are

Ooh.

I hi hi hi hi roll a stoney

Well you can imitate ev'ryone you know

Yes you can imitate ev'ryone you know

I told you, all I want is you.

Ev'rything has got to bejust like you want it to

Because

I hi hi hi hi feel the wind blow

Well you can indicate ev'rything you see

Yes you can indicate ev'rything you see

Ooooh now

I hi hi hi hi Laurie Laurie

Well you can syndicate any boat you row

Yes you can syndicate any boat you row

I told you, all I want is you.

Ev'rything has got to bejust like you want it to

Because

9/8 Time

G D

e|3-------- --------- ---------|2-------- --------- ---------|

B|3----------------------------|3----------------------------|

G|0----------------------------|2----------------------------|

D|0----------------------------|0----------------------------|

A|2----------------------------|-----------------------------|

E|3----------------------------|-----------------------------|

e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|

B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

G|-----------------------------|--------------------7--------|

D|--------------------5--------|----------7-----9---------9--|

A|----------5-----7---------7--|5--/--9----------------------|

E|3--/--7----------------------|-----------------------------|

A

e|0-----0-- 0-----0-- ---------|0-----0-- 0-----0-- 0--------|

B|2-----2---2-----2------------|2-----2---2-----2---2--------|

G|2-----2---2-----2------------|2-----2---2-----2---2--------|

D|2-----2---2-----2------------|2-----2---2-----2---2--------|

A|0-----0---0-----0------------|0-----0---0-----0---0--------|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|

B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

G|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

D|7-----7---7------------------|------7----------------------|

A|7-----7---7---------------7--|8-H-9-----9-----7---------0--|

E|5-----5---5-----8---9--------|---------------------8-H-9---|

G D

e|3-------- --------- ---------|2-------- --------- ---------|

B|3----------------------------|3----------------------------|

G|0----------------------------|2----------------------------|

D|0----------------------------|0----------------------------|

A|2----------------------------|-----------------------------|

E|3----------------------------|-----------------------------|

e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|

B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

G|-----------------------------|--------------------7--------|

D|--------------------5--------|----------7-----9---------9--|

A|----------5-----7---------7--|5--/--9----------------------|

E|3--/--7----------------------|-----------------------------|

A

e|0-----0-- 0-------- 0--------|0--0--0-- 0-------- 0--------|

B|2-----2---2---------2--------|2--2--2---2---------2--------|

G|2-----2---2---------2--------|2--2--2---2---------2--------|

D|2-----2---2---------2--------|2--2--2---2---------2--------|

A|0-----0---0---------0--------|0--0--0---0---------0--------|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|

B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

G|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

D|7-----7---7------------------|------7----------------------|

A|7-----7---7---------------7--|8-H-9-----9-----7---------7--|

E|5-----5---5-----8---9--------|---------------------8-H-9---|

A6sus4 A A6sus4

e|--------- ------5-- ---------|--------- ------5-- ---------|

B|2---------2-----2---3--------|2---------------2---2-H-3----|

G|2---------2-----2---2--------|2---------------2---2--------|

D|2---------2-----2---4--------|2---------------2---2-H-3----|

A|0---------0-----0---0--------|0---------------0---0--------|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

I hi hi hi

A A6sus4 A

e|--------- ------5-- ---------|--------- ------5-- ------5--|

B|2---------2-----2---3--------|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|

G|2---------2-----2---2--------|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|

D|2---------2-----2---4--------|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|

A|0---------0-----0---0--------|0---------0-----0---0-----0--|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

hi dig a pony

F#m

e|2-------- 2-----2-- 2-----2--|2-------- 2-----2-- 2-----2--|

B|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|

G|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|

D|4---------4-----4---4-----4--|4---------4-----4---4-----4--|

A|4---------4-----4---4-----4--|4---------4-----4---4-----4--|

E|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|

Well you can

e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|

B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

G|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

D|--------------------------2--|4---------2------------------|

A|-----------------------------|--------------------4--------|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

e|--------- --------- ------0-H|2-----0-H 2-----0-H 2--------|

B|--------------------------0-H|2-----0-H-2-----0-H-2--------|

G|--------------------------1-H|2-----1-H-2-----1-H-2--------|

D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

Bm G7

e|2-----2-- ------2-- ------2--|3-----3-- ------3-- ------3--|

B|3-----3---------3---------3--|6-----6---------6---------6--|

G|4-----4---------4---------4--|4-----4---------4---------4--|

D|4-----4---------4---------4--|3-----3---------3---------3--|

A|2-----2---------2---------2--|5-----5---------5---------5--|

E|-----------------------------|3-----3---------3---------3--|

celebrate anything you want

e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- 3-------- 5-/-7----|

B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

G|-----------------------------|----------4---------5-/-7----|

D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

Bm

e|--------- 3-----3-- 3-----2--|------2-- ------2-- ---------|

B|----------6-----6---6-----3--|------3---------3------------|

G|----------4-----4---4-----4--|------4---------4------------|

D|----------3-----3---3-----4--|------4---------4------------|

A|----------5-----5---5-----2--|------2---------2------------|

E|----------3-----3---3--------|-----------------------------|

Yes, you can celebrate any..

e|5-------- 3-------- ---------|2-------- --------- ---------|

B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

G|5---------4------------------|4----------------------------|

D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

G7 E

e|3-----3-- ------3-- ------0--|0-------- 0-----0-- ------0--|

B|6-----6---------6---------0--|0---------0-----0---------0--|

G|4-----4---------4---------1--|1---------1-----1---------1--|

D|3-----3---------3---------2--|2---------2-----2---------2--|

A|5-----5---------5---------2--|2---------2-----2---------1--|

E|3-----3---------3---------0--|0---------0-----0---------0--|

thing you want

e|--------- --------- ---------|-0------- -2------- -4-------|

B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

G|--------------------------0-H|1---------2---------4--------|

D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

e|0-------- 0-----0-- 0--------|

B|0---------0-----0---0--------|

G|1---------1-----1---1--------|

D|2---------2-----2---2--------|

A|2---------2-----2---2--------|

E|0---------0-----0---0--------|

Ooooh

e|-5------- -7------- -8-------|

B|-----------------------------|

G|6---------7---------8--------|

D|-----------------------------|

A|-----------------------------|

E|-----------------------------|

A A6sus4 A A6sus4

e|--------- ------5-- ---------|--------- ------5-- ---------|

B|2---------2-----2---3--------|2---------------2---3--------|

G|2---------2-----2---2--------|2---------------2---2--------|

D|2---------2-----2---4--------|2---------------2---4--------|

A|0---------0-----0---0--------|0---------------0---0--------|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

I hi hi hi

e|9-------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|

B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

G|9----------------------------|-----------------------------|

D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

A A6sus4 A F#m

e|--------- ------5-- ---------|--------- ------5-- ------2--|

B|2---------2-----2---3-----3--|2---------2-----2---------2--|

G|2---------2-----2---2-----2--|2---------2-----2---------2--|

D|2---------2-----2---4-----4--|2---------2-----2---------4--|

A|0---------0-----0---0-----0--|0---------0-----0---------4--|

E|-----------------------------|--------------------------2--|

hi do a

e|--------- --------- ---------|--------- --------- ---------|

B|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

G|-----------------------------|4---------2---------4--------|

D|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

A|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|

E|-----------------------------|-----------------------------|