With Bob Rock and Rick Rubin at the helm, he recorded some of rock’s most iconic riffs, and launched side-projects with Jerry Cantrell, John Corabi and The Alarm’s Mike Peters – how Billy Duffy’s guitar playing built a Cult following

Duffy’s unique playing style has made the Cult one of rock’s most enigmatic artists, and this video lesson goes deep inside the Sonic Temple to spill the secrets to his rhythm and lead approaches

Billy Duffy of the Cult wears a black western shirt and plays his signature Gretsch White Falcon onstage in london, with orange stage lights in the background.
(Image credit:  Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

The Cult were formed in 1983 in Bradford, England by vocalist Ian Astbury, guitarist Billy Duffy, Jamie Stewart on bass, and drummer Ray Taylor-Smith. There have been numerous bassists and drummers over the years, with Astbury and Duffy the mainstays of the band throughout its career.

Beginning as a post-punk or gothic rock band, The Cult achieved success in the late ’80s and early ’90s with a more mainstream rock sound. She Sells Sanctuary was a big UK hit in 1985, and then with producer Rick Rubin at the helm gained success in the USA as well, with songs like Love Removal Machine.

